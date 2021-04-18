Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 18, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 18, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday — Snow, mainly after noon. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. High near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 15. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 37. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Thursday — A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.