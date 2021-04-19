Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 19, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 19, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 38. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 21. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.