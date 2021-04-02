Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 2, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a slight chance of rain after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.