Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 20, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 20, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Windy.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday — A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.