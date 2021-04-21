Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 21, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 20, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of showers afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night — A slight chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday –A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night — A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy.

Tuesday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.