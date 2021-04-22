Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 22, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 22, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday — A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Sunday Night — A slight chance of rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday — A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night — A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.