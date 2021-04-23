Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 23, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 23, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night — A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday — Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night — A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.