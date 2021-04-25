Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 25, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 25, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.