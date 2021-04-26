Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 26, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 26, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday — A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.