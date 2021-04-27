Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 27, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 27, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday Night — A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.