Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 27, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 27, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Sunday Night — A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Monday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.