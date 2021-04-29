Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 28, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 28, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday — A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night — Rain showers likely before 3am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday — A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.