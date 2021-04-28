Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 28, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 28, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday — A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night — A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday — A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.