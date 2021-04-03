Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 3, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 3, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night — A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Thursday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.