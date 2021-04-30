Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 30, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 30, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday — Isolated showers between 10am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night — Scattered showers before 9pm, then isolated showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday — A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night — Rain likely before 1am, then rain and snow likely between 1am and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday — A chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 70.