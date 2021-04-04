Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 4, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 3, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday — A 20 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night — A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.