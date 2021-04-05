Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 5, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 5, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday — A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Windy.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.