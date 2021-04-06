Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 6, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 6, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 54.