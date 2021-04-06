Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 6, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Advertisement

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 54.