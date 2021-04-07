Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 7, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 7, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.
Tuesday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.