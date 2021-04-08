Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 8, 2021

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 8, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Wednesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.