Evening Sweetwater County Weather: April 9, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 9, 2021) — Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Tuesday — A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy.

Tuesday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Wednesday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Thursday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.