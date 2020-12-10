Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 10, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy