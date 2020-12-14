Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 14, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 14, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.