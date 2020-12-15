Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 15, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 15, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday — A 40 percent chance of snow showers afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South wind 5 to 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.