Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 16, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 16, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday — Snow showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 31. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night — Snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 35