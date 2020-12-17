Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 17, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (December 17, 2020) – Here is seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 3am. Low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday — Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night — Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 21.