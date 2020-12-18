Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 18, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 18, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 24 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Blustery.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 25