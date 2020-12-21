Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 21, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 21, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 20. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Christmas Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy