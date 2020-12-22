Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 22, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 22, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Isolated snow showers between 7pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Christmas Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26