Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 23, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 23, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Christmas Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Monday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.