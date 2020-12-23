Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 23, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 23, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Christmas Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Monday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
Monday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.