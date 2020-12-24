Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 24, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 23, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Christmas Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday — A 20 percent chance of snow afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Monday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.