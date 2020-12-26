Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 25, 2020

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.