Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 25, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 25, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
Christmas Night —Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Thursday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
New Year’s Day — Partly sunny, with a high near 28.