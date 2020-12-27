Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 27, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 27, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Advertisement

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.