Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 27, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 27, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.