Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 28, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 28, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.
Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
New Year’s Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.
Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy