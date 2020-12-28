Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 28, 2020

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 28, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

New Year’s Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy