Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 29, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 29, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County, which is provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

New Year’s Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy