Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 30, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 30, 2020) – This is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Sponsor

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

New Year’s Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy