Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 31, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 31, 2020) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 8 mph.

New Year’s Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Monday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 29