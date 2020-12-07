Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 7, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 7, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.