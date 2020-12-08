Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 8, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. East northeast wind around 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.