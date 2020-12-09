Evening Sweetwater County Weather: December 9, 2020

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 9, 2020) – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 27. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 27