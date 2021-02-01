Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 1, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 1, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday — Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.