Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 10, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday — A chance of flurries between 3pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night — A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of flurries after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday — Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night — Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around -2. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13. Blustery.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Washington’s Birthday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Monday Night — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.