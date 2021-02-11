Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 11, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 11, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday — Snow showers likely, mainly between 11am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday — Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night — Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday — A 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Washington’s Birthday — A 10 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Monday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery.