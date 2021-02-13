Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 13, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 13, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Snow, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow. Low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Washington’s Birthday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night — A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Wednesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Blustery.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.