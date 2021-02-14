Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 14, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 14, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Washington’s Birthday — Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Blustery.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Friday — A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night — A chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Saturday — A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.