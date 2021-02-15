Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 15, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 15, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Snow showers likely with a chance of flurries before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday — A chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of flurries between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Friday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday — A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.