Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 16, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 16, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.
Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy.