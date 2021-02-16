Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 16, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 16, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Saturday — A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy.