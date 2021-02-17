Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 17, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 17, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered flurries with isolated snow showers before 9pm, then scattered flurries between 9pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday — A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 19 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.