Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 18, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 18, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday — A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Windy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy.

Wednesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.