Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 19, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 19, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly after 2am. Patchy blowing snow between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday — Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night — Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Wednesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.