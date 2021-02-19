Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 19, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 19, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight — Snow showers likely, mainly after 2am. Patchy blowing snow between 2am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday — Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday Night — Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Patchy blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Wednesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.