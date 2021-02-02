Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 2, 2021

Wyo4News, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 2, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Scattered snow showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday — Snow showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night — Scattered snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Windy.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.